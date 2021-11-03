CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William's Earthshot finalists deliver powerful messages at COP26: 'We won't wait'

By Karla Adam
SFGate
 8 days ago

GLASGOW, Scotland - One of the most powerful speeches to be given so far at the landmark climate summit in Glasgow - and there have been many - was arguably not one by a prime minister or president or even a prince: It was by a teen student innovator from...

Shropshire Star

Teenage inventor and Earthshot Prize finalist urges leaders to act on climate

Vinisha Umashankar’s solar-powered invention can power an iron for six hours from five hours of sunshine. A schoolgirl inventor, who the Duke of Cambridge said “puts us all to shame”, has called on Cop26 to “stop talking and start doing”. Vinisha Umashankar was a finalist in William’s Earthshot Prize and...
INDIA
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Revelation: Why Prince William's Wife Was Given Duchess Of Cambridge Title, Not A 'Princess' Like Diana

Kate Middleton is not a "princess" like Diana because the title is for biological descendants. Kate Middleton and Princess Diana are both married to the future kings of Britain. However, many royal fans wonder why Prince William's mom was called "princess" but not his wife. So, is there something in Princess Diana that the Duchess of Cambridge lacks to be called a "princess?" Probably.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince William recoils after Kate Middleton offers him a jar of dead bugs during COP26 event

An exchange between Kate Middleton and Prince William is going viral after the Duchess of Cambridge was photographed offering her husband a jar of dead bugs.On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined world leaders at a reception during the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, with the duchess opting for a bright blue Eponine gown while her husband chose a navy suit.During the event, which the couple hosted for key members of the Sustainable Markets Initiative, as well as the winners of the first Earthshot Prize Awards, they were joined by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.However, at...
PETS
Bradford Era

Queen Elizabeth II won't attend COP26 in person

Queen Elizabeth II has canceled her planned appearance at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, accepting doctors' advice to rest just days after spending the night in a hospital for tests. (Oct.27) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
WORLD
Reuters

UK's Prince Charles to deliver opening address at COP26

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - British heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles will speak at the opening ceremony of the COP26 United Nations climate summit on Monday to welcome world leaders, his office said, a day after Queen Elizabeth pulled out on doctors' advice. The 95-year-old queen is a draw for other world...
WORLD
goodhousekeeping.com

The Queen delivered a touching video message at the COP26 evening reception

The Queen delivered a touching address at the COP26 climate summit evening reception last night (1 November) after she was unable to attend in person. After being formally introduced by the Jamaican Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, the Queen asked world leaders to "achieve true statesmanship" and create a "safer, stabler future" for the planet. She urged them to act "for our children and our children's children" and "rise above the politics of the moment".
U.K.
Vanity Fair

Prince Charles Enjoys a Glass of Whisky at the Earthshot Prize Reception

Prince Charles couldn’t say no to a stiff drink after a long day of hashing out the finer points of climate change with a room full of politicians and billionaires. The royal spent his Monday welcoming some of the most powerful people in the world to the COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland, speaking with them on a topic that he, his late father Prince Philip, and his eldest son Prince William all feel very passionately about—global warming. After the conference, Charles stopped by a reception hosted at the Clydeside Distillery to honor the winners and finalists of the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards, his son’s initiative to encourage innovators to come up with creative solutions to the biggest threats posed by climate change. But at the end of that long day, Charles confessed that he could definitely use a little something to take the edge off. Taking a glass of whiskey in hand, the Prince of Wales joked, “I think I need it after today,” before laughing, taking a long sniff, and a sip.
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

Prince William Shares Personal Message on Instagram & Signs it ‘W’

Prince William is stepping in for Queen Elizabeth while she’s getting some much-needed rest. The Duke of Cambridge is back to hosting in-person investitures today, according to a new post on Instagram. On Tuesday, the 39-year-old royal held an Investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. The father of three announced the...
INTERNET
TIME

COP26 Won’t Keep the World to 1.5°C. Have the Talks Failed?

During the first week here on the ground in Glasgow, it was easy for COP26 attendees to feel like they were suffering from announcement overload. One hour, a country would commit to cutting its methane emissions . Another hour, a head of government would promise to expedite its renewable energy generation. And so on and so forth.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Being robust on rule-breaking is a bit rich coming from Boris Johnson

For a man who’s apparently spent a lifetime bending the rules it took some chutzpah to say – as Boris Johnson did last night – that “those who break the rules must be investigated and should be punished”.His comments came exactly a week after he sparked a Conservative revolt by pausing punishment for his friend Owen Paterson, who – according to the standards committee – broke the rules on lobbying.From his school days, the prime minister has always given the impression that he doesn’t like to do what he’s told. His classics teacher at Eton College, Martin Hammond, once complained...
POLITICS

