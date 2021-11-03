CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

U.S. suicides fall for second year in a row during pandemic

By Alex Tanzi
SFGate
 8 days ago

Suicides fell in the U.S. for the second year in a row in 2020, even as the pandemic took an added toll on Americans' mental health. The number of suicides dropped 3% last year, including a substantial decrease in April amid lockdowns, according to provisional data from the Centers for Disease...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

