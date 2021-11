This year, the first evening of Hanukkah falls on November 28—that's just three days after Thanksgiving. While you may still have room for the Festival of Lights' delicious sufganiyot (jelly donuts) amongst your leftover homemade pumpkin pie, there is still so much work (and prep) to do for the eight-night celebration. For those hosting Hanukkah festivities at their homes, everything from the menu to seasonal décor needs to be taken into consideration. To help, we tapped three party and lifestyle experts and asked them to explain how to smoothly transition from Thanksgiving to Hanukkah.

