HoneyBook Raises $250M For SMB Customer Management Platform In Tiger Global-led Round

By Gené Teare
crunchbase.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoneyBook, a startup that helps freelancers and independent business owners manage their customers, closed on a $250 million Series E funding led by Tiger Global Management with participation from Durable Capital Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, Citi Ventures and OurCrowd. Its first institutional investor, UpWest, invested $25,000 in the company...

The importance of the platform economy has surged as the pandemic accelerated rapid digital adoption across many verticals and the concept of work shifted to more flexible offerings in the face of uncertainty. With lockdowns shutting down in-person fitness centers, fitness professionals were forced to swiftly embrace the creator economy or expand their existing offerings to focus on digital. Talent Hack is an end-to-end software platform that enables fitness and wellness creators to manage their business online whether it’s offering streaming live classes, providing on-demand content, selling bundled classes, or even networking with peers to learn best practices. Traditionally, those in the fitness industry have been largely dependent on the gyms or studios they worked for and perhaps social media for distribution and discovery. With Talent Hack, they are able to build their own platform-oriented business, developing more meaningful relationships with their audience/customers, while collecting incredibly valuable data along the way.
#Smb#Startup#Norwest Venture Partners#Tiger Global Management#Durable Capital Partners#Citi Ventures#Ourcrowd#Upwest#Crunchbase Data#Honeybook Co Founder#Stripe
