I think we can all agree, puppies are cute. Even if you don't like dogs (which is a huge red flag, by the way) puppies are adorable. Puppies are also a lot of work. They chew, mostly on things you don't want them to chew on. They pee and poo everywhere. Oh, and those sharp puppy teeth are the worst! They whine at night, plus there are all of the supplies that come with puppies. Then there is the socialization aspect and that takes time to get them trained to be around other dogs and people.

MONTANA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO