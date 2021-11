ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos have agreed to trade star linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams for a pair of 2022 draft picks. The Broncos will receive a second- and a third-round pick for their franchise's career sacks leader. Miller had a strong September when he was the AFC's Defensive Player of the Month in his return from an ankle injury that sidelined him all of last season. He has 4½ sacks in his 11th NFL season.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO