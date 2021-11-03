Lexion Releases New Email-Based Module in Move to Full CLM Platform

In a decade and a half, Nvidia has come a long way from its early days as a provider of graphics chips for personal computers and other consumer devices. Jensen Huang, Nvidia co-founder and chief executive officer, put his sights on the datacenter, pushing GPUs as a way of accelerating HPC applications and the CUDA software development environment as a way of making that happen. Five years later, Huang declared artificial intelligence the future of computing and that Nvidia would not only enable that, but bet the company on this being the future of software development – that AI-enhanced everything would be, in fact, the next platform.
