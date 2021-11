Robert L. Coleman, MD, FACOG, FACS: With respect to adverse events, we fortunately have the benefit of time and experience. When these drugs were first introduced into solid tumor therapy, we were very nervous about the toxicities we might expect and how we might manage them. Many of those initial patients that I treated early on ended up in the hospital for observation. It also wasn’t exactly clear whether an adverse effect was going to emerge as significant enough that it needed to be addressed with treatments that required aggressive intervention, such as steroids or even more aggressive anti-inflammatory medications.

CANCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO