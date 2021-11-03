CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small-town Pride celebrations emerge -- and show that LGBTQ life in America is flourishing outside of cities

midfloridanewspapers.com
 8 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) LGBTQ people in rural places and small towns are often ignored in the larger conversation surrounding queer life and culture. Even with these omissions, Pride celebrations in those locations are sweeping the nation,...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

flaglerlive.com

LGBTQ Life Is Flourishing in Small-Town America

LGBTQ people in rural places and small towns are often ignored in the larger conversation surrounding queer life and culture. Even with these omissions, Pride celebrations in those locations are sweeping the nation, often encountering initial resistance. As a transgender person from Central Appalachia and a doctoral candidate who studies...
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has the No. 1 Safest Small Town in America

There’s something simply comforting about a small town. Whenever traveling through Michigan, I see a ton of charming small towns that, at times, I’ve had the pleasure of visiting, which is always a treat. Small towns always feel safe, too. The crew at SafeWise.com has put together a list of...
Only In Wyoming

Centennial, Wyoming Is Being Called One Of The Best Small Town Vacations In America

Recently, Thrillist picked out the best small towns in America, and Centennial, Wyoming, made the list. Of course, that’s no surprise to anyone who has spent some time in the Snowy Range! If you’re looking for a place to bring the whole family, plan a trip to Centennial and fall in love with this often-overlooked […] The post Centennial, Wyoming Is Being Called One Of The Best Small Town Vacations In America appeared first on Only In Your State.
thewichitan.com

MSU celebrates LGBTQ+ History Month

LGBTQ+ History Month is a month-long celebration in October that honors the history of the LGBTQ+ community. MSU MOSAIC and PRIDE teamed together by hosting events throughout October to bring awareness to some of the histories. “I believe just like any observances or community, I think it’s important to highlight...
CBS New York

Pride In The Workplace: Dozens Of Companies, Large And Small, Welcome Hundreds Seeking Work To LGBTQ Job Fair On Long Island

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nearly 1 in 10 LGBTQ people in the United States experienced workplace discrimination last year, everything from sexual harassment to physical attacks. On Wednesday, dozens of businesses claiming a commitment to doing the right thing welcomed hundreds of job seekers to apply for work with their companies, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported. Jason Freeman of Mount Sinai didn’t know what to expect when he signed in and registered for the first-ever LGBTQ Job Fair on Long Island. He was blown away. “I think it’s a great day to be alive. Twenty years ago, when I was coming of age, this sort...
sevendaysvt

A Former ‘City Girl’ Searches for Some Bovine Buddies in Small-Town Vermont

Shira Habermehl didn't see many cows growing up in Queens, N.Y., or on Long Island, where her family moved later. Even after she started at the University of Vermont in 2015, Habermehl had never had a close encounter with a bovine, though Burlington, she realized, "is a bubble." By the time Habermehl moved to Richmond in May, she still had "never been on the same side of the fence as a cow, which sounds like a silly thing.
Citizen Online

Westminster Presbyterian: Pride House opens its doors to LGBTQ+ youth

As a child, I had a stuttering problem. At times it was so bad that I could barely get through a sentence, but with a lot of hard work and practice I was able to overcome my speech disorder. I don’t remember stuttering and I can’t recall the words I stumbled over, but after more than 40 years I remember my emotions. I have distinct memories of being teased and laughed at. I remember being angry with the world and, most of all, being furious with myself. I know I am not alone as we have all felt embarrassed, frustrated, alone and angry because it is part of the human experience. Those emotions can be an opportunity to grow and prepare us for whatever life may have in store. But, for most of us, those emotions and memories recall pain and ostracization.
etownian.com

Lancaster Pride Event for LGBTQ+ History Month

For years, every June and October I watched with envy as my Instagram and Twitter feeds were filled with pictures and descriptions of fun events that happened at Pride festivals. I always longed for the chance to go and was planning on going to Pittsburgh Pride in 2020, but unfortunately, that was cancelled due to a little thing called a global pandemic. Therefore, when LGBTQ+ History Month rolled around and Lancaster Pride was announced, I jumped on the chance to go.
azpbs.org

LGBTQ+ community excited, relieved that Phoenix Pride is back after COVID hiatus

PHOENIX – After more than a two-year hiatus, the Phoenix Pride festival and parade are ready to make their return and bring “pure celebration” to the LGBTQ+ community. “I think everyone is fired up and eager to get back to this,” said Jeremy Helfgot, spokesperson for Phoenix Pride. “It is both an incredible air of excitement and an air of relief; it’s been a long two and a half years since we’ve done this.”
