Small-town Pride celebrations emerge -- and show that LGBTQ life in America is flourishing outside of cities

As a child, I had a stuttering problem. At times it was so bad that I could barely get through a sentence, but with a lot of hard work and practice I was able to overcome my speech disorder. I don’t remember stuttering and I can’t recall the words I stumbled over, but after more than 40 years I remember my emotions. I have distinct memories of being teased and laughed at. I remember being angry with the world and, most of all, being furious with myself. I know I am not alone as we have all felt embarrassed, frustrated, alone and angry because it is part of the human experience. Those emotions can be an opportunity to grow and prepare us for whatever life may have in store. But, for most of us, those emotions and memories recall pain and ostracization.

