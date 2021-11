Samuel L. Jackson has been playing Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since the post-credits scene in 2008's Iron Man, and thankfully, the star's time in the franchise is far from over. The actor is going to be seen in both The Marvels and Secret Invasion, which he's currently filming. The show is expected to premiere on Disney+ next year, and Jackson has been sharing a lot of fun t-shirt looks during his time on set. His latest look is another great tribute to his Marvel character with a shirt that reads, "Unleash the Fury."

MOVIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO