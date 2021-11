WRIGLEYVILLE — Hundreds gathered in Wrigleyville Wednesday evening to pray for the safe return of Iñaki Bascaran, a 23-year-old man who has been missing four days. Bascaran was last seen Saturday night after leaving Celeste, a River North bar where he was with friends. His parents and friends have organized a fervent effort to find him, searching for signs of him near the bar and publicly sharing more details about the timeline before and after his disappearance.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO