Connecticut State

CT Condo Fire Kills One

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
One person was killed during a fire at a condo complex in Connecticut.

The blaze broke out around 3:08 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 3, at the Hartford County complex located at 71 Russell Avenue in Plainville.

Plainville Fire Marshal Ron Divert said a large fire was coming from one condo in the 10-unit complex and reached into units located to either side.

The deceased resident was found in the unit in which the fire originated, Divert said.

Firefighters remained on the scene early Wednesday, as well as the Fire Marshal, and no more information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for details.

