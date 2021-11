The Denver Broncos had a bit of a COVID-19 outbreak with both tight end Noah Fant and guard Netane Muti both contracting the illness. Both are vaccinated, but they must have back-to-back days of negative tests in order to rejoin the team and that hasn’t happened as of Thursday. If either tests negative on Friday and Saturday, there is a chance they’ll play on Sunday. There is also a bit of concern with Mike Purcell that head coach Vic Fangio talked about.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO