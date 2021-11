On Saturday, October 30th in Jackson, Ocean County, a 13-year-old was approached by a man driving an SUV who tried to get her into his car. Reportedly, the SUV slowly pulled up next to the teenager as she was walking down the street. The driver rolled down the window and told the girl that she needed to get in his car. She had her phone on her and began filming the vehicle. After the driver asked her if she was cold and told her to get in, the girl ran up a driveway and the car sped off.

