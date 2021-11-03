CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuskegee, AL

Tuskegee making changes to band after strike by members

The Associated Press
 8 days ago
FILE - Members of the Tuskegee University Marching Crimson Piper band perform during the Martin Luther King Jr., Day parade in St. Petersburg, Fla., Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. Members of the Tuskegee University marching band are threatening to quit performing at school events to protest what they say is a lack of resources and support. WSFA-TV reports that concerned members of the Marching Crimson Pipers released a statement Saturday through the Tuskegee Student Government Association complaining about conditions within the program. (Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (AP) — Tuskegee University will replace its band director and make other changes in response to members of the Marching Crimson Pipers refusing to perform to protest the state of the music program, WSFA-TV reported.

Warren Duncan will replace John Leonard as acting band director, President Charlotte Morris said in an update released Tuesday. An assistant director will be hired to oversee day-to-day operations, and a review will look at budgets, new uniforms and instrument acquisition.

The changes were announced came after the band missed two football games to protest what an a statement last month said was a lack of resources and support.

The university said an analysis of the band’s budget will be informed by “historical context,” and officials will look at the funding levels of scholarships for band members.

“Though more work is ahead of us, my goal is to create a shared vision for a path forward. Centrally, this includes how we can work together to ensure that the university’s actions reflect the Tuskegee community’s deep appreciation for the band and our unwavering commitment to students’ success,” Morris said.

The historically Black college is located about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of Montgomery.

