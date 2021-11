The latest Linux kernel has been released with a couple of features that should have serious appeal to business users and admins alike. The latest Linux kernel has been released and it has plenty to offer users and admins alike. But this particular release will be particularly pleasing to those who use Linux as either a file-sharing server or a device that must connect to and use NTFS-partitioned drives. On top of these headline changes, there are other new additions and improvements to be found.

COMPUTERS ・ 9 DAYS AGO