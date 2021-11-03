CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These states are giving families an additional $95 in food stamps for November

The ongoing pandemic is still causing issues for families trying to afford food, and in November 24 states have decided to extend additional food stamp benefits.

In October, 45 states extended benefits. The benefits were given through SNAP in the form of food stamps.

States may increase food stamps to the maximum for families in a state that declarers a state emergency or when a federal public emergency is declared.

Many states have ended their state of emergency, but are still keep food stamps maxed out with the holidays coming and Delta still prevalent.

The following states are offering maximum food stamp for the month of November:

  • Alabama
  • Colorado
  • District of Columbia
  • Hawaii
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kentucky
  • Maine
  • Maryland
  • Mississippi
  • New Hampshire
  • New Jersey
  • North Carolina
  • Ohio
  • Oregon
  • Pennsylvania
  • Rhode Island
  • South Carolina
  • Virginia
  • Washington
  • West Virginia
  • Wisconsin
  • Wyoming

The minimum houses are allowed to receive is $95, so the actual amount depends on family size and income.

In October SNAP food stamps were permanently boosted by $36 more per person on average. It differs by state.

