These states are giving families an additional $95 in food stamps for November

The ongoing pandemic is still causing issues for families trying to afford food, and in November 24 states have decided to extend additional food stamp benefits.

In October, 45 states extended benefits. The benefits were given through SNAP in the form of food stamps.

States may increase food stamps to the maximum for families in a state that declarers a state emergency or when a federal public emergency is declared.

Many states have ended their state of emergency, but are still keep food stamps maxed out with the holidays coming and Delta still prevalent.

The following states are offering maximum food stamp for the month of November:

Alabama

Colorado

District of Columbia

Hawaii

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Maine

Maryland

Mississippi

New Hampshire

New Jersey

North Carolina

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

The minimum houses are allowed to receive is $95, so the actual amount depends on family size and income.

In October SNAP food stamps were permanently boosted by $36 more per person on average. It differs by state.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Here’s how to gain 7% interest on cash in savings without the risk of losing it

Between now and April of 2022, you can deposit cash into a government bond where it will earn 7.12% interest ... MORE

Palmyra Coin-Op Laundry on William St. destroyed in fire (video)

Several departments were called to a large fire at the Palmyra Coin-Op Laundry on William Street. The fire caused minor ... MORE

First responders were called to a serious one car crash in Dryden around 5 a.m. on Route 13 in the ... MORE

Two people were arrested after police responded to a student residence on South Main Street for the report of two ...