CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Hannah Pilkes the Joyful, Ridiculous Muppet

By Vulture Editors
Vulture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, we’re highlighting 22 talented writers and performers for Vulture’s annual list “Comedians You Should and Will Know.” Our goal is to introduce a wider audience to the talent that has the comedy community and industry buzzing. (You can read more about our methodology at the link above.) We asked...

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Fans of Robin Williams Are Stunned by Jamie Costa's Portrayal of Him

The tragic death of Robin Williams in 2014 left an undeniable void in Hollywood and in the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. Ever since his passing, family, friends, and patrons of his films have honored his remarkable life in countless ways. However, for some, there has been a lingering question regarding who would be up to snuff when it came time to play the role of the late great actor if a film about his life were to be made.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vulture

Dolly Parton Is Going to Appear on Grace and Frankie! Finally!

Tumble outta bed and stumble to the kitchen, pour yourself a cup of news that Dolly Parton is going to appear on the final season of Grace and Frankie. After six and a half seasons of the lived-in buddy comedy between Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, their third 9 to 5 sister from the 1980 film will make an appearance in the back half of season seven. Netflix tweeted out the news today with a picture of the three legends reuniting at the 2017 Emmy Awards, but did not give any further details about the character Parton will play and what her relationship will be to Grace (Fonda) or Frankie (Tomlin). 9 to 5, which made over $100 million at the box office, saw the three working women overthrow their sexist boss. If Dabney Coleman doesn’t also show up, we riot.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Billie Eilish is Happier Than Ever Singing with The Count on Sesame Street

It gets overwhelming to try to count all of Billie Eilish’s accomplishments over the past few years, but thankfully she’s met a friend that might be able to help her out. During Eilish’s visit to Sesame Street, she sat down with The Count to sing a Muppet version of her hit song “Happier Than Ever.” Accompanying her on her counting journey are Elmo, Ernie, and Big Bird. While Eilish’s episode doesn’t air until June 16, 2022, her friends at Sesame Street knew what the fans wanted and debuted a clip, teasing her appearance ahead of its premiere this Thursday. Eilish joins countless (no pun intended) musicians who’ve had their hits Muppetfied. James Blunt sang about his favorite shape, the triangle, in 2006 to the tune of “You’re Beautiful.” One Direction sang a song that’s all about U, well, the letter U in 2013. Sesame Street premieres on Thursday, November 11, on HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Watch Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds Do a Late Night Switcheroo

What’s the point of being a mega movie star if you can’t pull a few shenanigans. Money? Get real. This business is all about power; the power to confuse late night audiences and/or hosts. Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell switched late night guesting gigs tonight. Reynolds was supposed to show up on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Ferrell was supposed to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. But the two pulled a switcheroo, showing up on the wrong coasts and wrong networks. Reynolds told Fallon that he was walking his dog past 30 Rock when Ferrell called him and asked him to fill in as Tonight Show guest. And Ferrell said he filled in for Reynolds because he lives at the Magic Castle, which is like a 15 minute walk from where Kimmel tapes. How fortuitous that both men had projects to promote. The world of late night has truly come a long way from Carson’s booker telling people they’d be banned from NBC for life if they went on Joan Rivers’ show, huh?
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Adejuyigbe
Person
Chloe Fineman
Vulture

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Will Defy Gravity in Wicked Movie

The very, very popular Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have been cast as Glinda and Elphaba in Jon M. Chu’s film adaption of Wicked, the two leads have announced on Instagram. Chu was recently reported to take over the role of director in February 2021 when Stephen Daldry left the project last year. The film has not been given an updated release date. Grande and Erivo will both go back to their Broadway roots; Grande starred as Charlotte in 13 on Broadway when she was 15, and Erivo made her Broadway debut as Celie in The Color Purple in 2015. Grande has been making headlines as the newest judge on The Voice and for marrying her real-estate beau, Dalton Gomez. Grande also made her case to star in the film when she sang “The Wizard and I” for NBC’s A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway. Erivo released her debut album, Ch. 1 Vs. 1, this September and will be starring in the remake of Bette Middler’s The Rose. Erivo is also an Oscar away from becoming the youngest EGOT recipient ever.
MOVIES
Vulture

Atsuko Okatsuka’s Rejection of Adulthood Won Late Night This Week

Are you ready to hear about a climate conference that will change nothing? No? Too bad. The COP26 conference dominated the late-night monologues this week, with a little Kyrsten Sinema thrown in for spice. If you like bureaucratic deadlock, this was the topical comedy week for you. The problem with headlines this week is that with the accelerated pace of news, nothing really sparked big emotions. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson feels rote, like they’re getting the relationship out of the way before the holidays. SpaceX astronauts had to use diapers, but it lacked the excitement of the first time we found out astronauts sometimes wear diapers. You know, that time with the attempted kidnapping and the Natalie Portman movie. That’s probably why the things that worked best this week were mostly just people vibing together. In-person interviews have again become the norm in late night, and the energy is great. Here’s who vibed hardest this week.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Pauses Production As Letitia Wright Recovers

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently on pause as its lead actress Letitia Wright recovers from an on-set injury from late August this year. Resuming the role of Shuri, Black Panther T’Challa’s younger sister, the actress was injured performing a scene involving a stunt rig on location in Boston. Since then, Wright has been in London for recovery while production continued in Atlanta. Per The Hollywood Reporter, director Ryan Coogler was able to film all the scenes that Shuri was not in. The film will reportedly shut down the week of Thanksgiving to restart production in early 2022. Marvel Studios initially stated it would not halt production, however the release date for the movie was recently pushed from July 8, 2022, to November 11, 2022.
MOVIES
Vulture

Nicole Kidman Has Some ’Splainin’ to Do in Being the Ricardos Trailer

“I am the biggest asset in the portfolio of the Columbia Broadcasting System,” says Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball in the first trailer for Being the Ricardos, above. Not only that, but she makes bank, does what she loves for a living, and works “side by side with my husband, who is genuinely impressed by me.” It’s all a picture of hypercompetence, both for the character of Ball and for writer-director Aaron Sorkin, whose vision of 1950s Hollywood looks snappy and full of life. “And all I have to do is kill for 36 weeks in a row and then do it again the next year.” Could this be recycled dialogue from an unused Studio 60 script? Kidman sells it either way, even if the trailer mostly just lets us see flashes of her red wig and almost none of her face. Can she pull off Lucy’s rubbery expressiveness?
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muppet#Sesame Street#New York City#Instagram
Vulture

Chord Overstreet Reunited with Fellow Gleek Lindsay Lohan in Netflix Rom-Com

Chord Overstreet has been cast as Lindsay Lohan’s love interest in an upcoming Netflix holiday rom-com. According to Variety, Lohan “is playing a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who gets into a skiing accident and suffers from total amnesia. During her recovery, around Christmastime, she finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter.” A title and release date for the film has not been announced yet. The film also stars George Young (Malignant), Jack Wagner (General Hospital), and Olivia Perez (In the Heights). This will be Lohan’s first acting role since her role in the 2019 thriller Among The Shadows. She also starred in her reality series Lohan Beach Club, which followed a filtered Lohan as a club owner in Mykonos, Greece. Lohan also joined the celebrity NFT train by dropping her comeback single as an NFT in March 2021.
MOVIES
romper.com

Paul Rudd Is A Proud Family Man

There’s a very small number of celebrities in this world who manage to be popular with everyone and Paul Rudd is one of them. What is it about him that is so appealing, so likable? It’s not just his hilarious movie roles over the years. I would argue it’s Rudd’s devotion to his wife and kids that truly make him the “Sexiest Man Alive.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vulture

The Stars Are Out for Adele’s One Night Only CBS Special

Clear your schedule this Sunday night because Oprah has three words for you: “Adele. Music. Adele.” CBS has released the trailer for the pop singer-songwriter’s television concert special, Adele One Night Only, which airs on November 14 from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streams on Paramount+. The event is set to feature Adele performing four new songs off 30, her upcoming album, including lead single “Easy on Me,” as well as old hits like “Skyfall” and “Rolling in the Deep,” all under the stars at Los Angeles’s Griffith Observatory. And for the stars, too, with everyone from James Corden to Tyler Perry to Lizzo. (“You’re trying to outshine me, babes!” Adele declares to her fellow pop star at one point.) “It will look really elegant,” Adele says teasingly to Oprah, “and then I’ll tell a load of filthy jokes. Like, sort of whiplash.” In other words, exactly what we’ve missed from Adele Adkins — and what we hope we’ll get more of come November 19, when the performer releases 30, her first album in six years.
MUSIC
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Marconews.com

'America's Got Talent' shuts down production following contestant Jonathan Goodwin's failed stunt

"America's Got Talent: Extreme" is pausing production after stuntman and contestant Jonathan Goodwin was hospitalized after suffering injuries from a daredevil stunt. During Thursday's rehearsal for the "America's Got Talent" spin-off, an accident occurred while Goodwin performed his act, an "America's Got Talent" spokesperson confirmed to USA TODAY Friday. Goodwin is continuing to receive medical care after being immediately hospitalized following the accident.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Rapper Eve pregnant, expecting first child with husband Maximillion Cooper

Rapper Eve is expecting her first child with her husband, British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper. "Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!," the Philadelphia artist, 42, captioned a photo of her baby bump on Instagram Friday. "You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022."
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
froggyweb.com

Trace’s Takes: Legendary Actor Sean Connery Dead At 90

The Scottish actor was best known for his portrayal of James Bond, being the first to bring the role to the big screen and appearing in seven of the spy thrillers. Sir Sean died peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas, having been “unwell for some time”, his son said.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy