Ordering food on an app is easy. Delivering it could mean injury and theft

YellowHeart Wallet brings the Music+NFT innovators to the front lines with ‘evolving’ NFT tickets and tokenized access to artist content. YellowHeart, the music tech power players and NFT marketplace behind some of 2021’s most defining ‘music industry firsts’ including NFT drops and community token roll outs for performing artists Kings of Leon and Maroon 5, today launched their NFT ticketing mobile app, the YellowHeart Wallet. The mobile wallet, available in the Google Play store and iOS App Store as of today, will eliminate the need for a physical ticket and connect users directly to YellowHeart’s Web3 Ethereum-based NFT ticketing platform and marketplace where the company has been selling and actively facilitating NFT ticketing via mobile browser for some time.
