Gig work platform HoneyBook raises $250M to help businesses recruit contractors

By Kyle Wiggers, @Kyle_L_Wiggers
VentureBeat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoneyBook, a client management and financial platform for independent contractors, today announced that it raised $250 million in series E funding led by Tiger Global Management and existing investors. The round, which values the company at $2.4 billion, will be put toward hiring and product development as HoneyBook lays the groundwork...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Hours#Freelancer#Ipo#Independent Business#Tiger Global Management#Upwest Labs#Solopreneurs
