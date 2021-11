Former referee, ‘Big’ John McCarthy does not see any wrong in referee Marc Goddard stopping the fight of Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington at UFC 261. As we head into UFC 268 this weekend to witness the much-anticipated rematch Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington 2 at the Madison Square Garden in New York City, referee John McCarthy previews the fight and talks about the first meeting of the two welterweight superstars. At UFC 268, Kamaru Usman will be putting his belt on the line against Colby Covington for the second time in his career. The “Chaos” is looking to capitalize on this opportunity and dethrone the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

UFC ・ 5 DAYS AGO