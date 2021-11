UPDATED with letter to board: Allen Media Group CEO Byron Allen said he’s sent a letter to the board of directors of McDonald’s asking them to fire CEO Chris Kempczinski after a controversial text message from the executive surfaced related to the shooting deaths of two Black children. Kempcziniski’s message to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot last spring said parents of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams and 13-year-old Adam Toledo “failed those kids” prior to their deaths. Adams was shot in a gang-related killing while sitting in a car with her father at a McDonald’s drive-through in Chicago, where the company is based. Toledo...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO