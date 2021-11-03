CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay Booyah no longer, team ready to ‘rock’ under new name

By Devin Willems
 8 days ago

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fans attending a Northwoods League game at Capital Credit Union Park this upcoming season will no longer be rooting for the ‘Booyah’, instead, fans will cheer on the ‘Rockers’.

According to team officials, after owner Mark Skogen acquired Capital Credit Union Park and the Booyah franchise back in January, the Green Bay Booyah will be renamed. That name: ‘Green Bay Rockers’.

Boomerang Management also owns and operates the Epic Event Center, and also plans to reportedly host multiple concerts in addition to Northwoods Leauge baseball games.

‘A Day In The Life of An EMT’ Gold Cross Ambulance Service takes Local 5 on a ride along

“There is so much synergy between the two venues, EPIC Event Center and Capital Credit Union Park,
that it makes a lot of sense,” said owner Mark Skogen.

The design was created by Minnesota-based designer Tony Horning.

“An example was the energy that the NEW Piano Guysbrought this past summer – our fans loved it. We plan to have live music at every game and hit different genres to completely enhance the experience at Capital Credit Union Park,” said General Manager John Fanta.

Inside Skinny: NFL approves potential Packers stock sale, fans react

More information can be found on their social media accounts .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

