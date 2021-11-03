CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Should You Buy Novavax Stock As It Wins Its First Regulatory Approval?

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) indicated that it received emergency use approval for its Covid-19 vaccine in Indonesia, marking the first approval for the shot anywhere in the world. The company also announced that it had filed for authorization in Canada while completing the submission of data for review with the European...

www.forbes.com

MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slipped 3.33% to $228.96 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.66% to 15,622.71 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.66% to 36,079.94. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $268.53 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
Forbes

What’s Next For Castle Biosciences Stock?

The stock price of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL), a skin cancer diagnostic company, has seen a fall of over 9% last month, while it is down 12% in a week. The recent fall can be attributed to its downbeat Q3 results. Castle Biosciences reported revenue of $23.5 million, slightly above the $23.0 million consensus estimate, but its loss per share of $0.47 was worse than the $0.41 average of analyst forecasts. That said, the company upheld its top-line guidance of $89-$93 million for the full-year 2021. Last month, the company announced the acquisition of Cernostics - a company specializing in spatial biology and AI-driven image analysis of tissue biopsies - for up to $80 million ($30 million upfront and $50 million in milestone payments). The acquisition is seen as a positive for Castle Biosciences, expanding its U.S. total available market by $1 billion. [1]
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Should You Buy Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (LVLU) IPO Stock?

In Oct. 2021, e-commerce company Lulu's Fashion Lounge filed for its IPO, disclosing a turn to profitability during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the company has priced its IPO. It's expected to begin trading on Nov. 11 under the ticker symbol “LVLU” on the Nasdaq. Is Lulu's a good investment? What’s Lulu's stock forecast for 2025?
BEAUTY & FASHION
Forbes

Should You Buy Coinbase Stock As Bitcoin Soars To $68K?

Coinbase stock (NASDAQ: COIN) has rallied by almost 38% over the last month, considerably outperforming the S&P 500 which was up by around 8% over the same period. The gains are driven largely by the recent surge in cryptocurrency prices. Bitcoin, the bellwether cryptocurrency, has rallied by about 23% over the last month and remains up by over 120% from its July lows, trading at levels of almost $68,000 as of Monday. The price of Ethereum has rallied by about 35% over the last month. This is positive for crypto brokerages such as Coinbase, as higher crypto asset prices typically bring more active users onto the platform and drive trading volumes, helping revenues. Now, although Coinbase is expected to see sequential declines in its business for Q3 2021, as it reports quarterly results on Tuesday, investors are looking beyond this, considering the recent surge in the crypto market.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Novavax Stock Jumped Today

Novavax is bouncing back with shares moving higher after a sell-off late last week. The factors behind last week's decline shouldn't impact Novavax much if at all over the near term. The main things to watch for Novavax are its regulatory filings in multiple countries. What happened. Shares of Novavax...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
MarketRealist

Should You Buy Sweetgreen (SG) IPO Stock?

Tennis star Naomi Osaka–backed Sweetgreen (SG) is moving ahead with its IPO plans. The company has filed S-1 paperwork with the SEC to go public. What's the stock's forecast? Should you buy Sweetgreen IPO stock?. Article continues below advertisement. Founded in 2006, Sweetgreen is seen as a healthier and environmentally...
BUSINESS
Forbes

E-Commerce Stocks Have Underperformed This Year. Should You Buy Ahead Of The Holidays?

Our theme of E-Commerce Stocks - which is comprised of U.S.-based e-commerce companies as well as logistics, and payment players, has returned about 17% year-to-date, underperforming the S&P 500 which remains up by about 23% over the same period. However, the theme is up a solid 171% since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic (end of February 2020).
STOCKS
MarketRealist

NerdWallet Stock Forecast: Should you Buy the NRDS IPO?

This week is busy in terms of the IPO calendar and as many as 13 companies are expected to list. The IPO euphoria in the fourth quarter looks set to make 2021 a record year for U.S. IPOs. San Francisco-based personal finance company NerdWallet has priced its IPO and will start trading on Nov. 4 under the ticker symbol “NRDS.” What’s the forecast for NerdWallet stock and should you buy the IPO?
STOCKS
Benzinga

President Of Novavax Sold $100K In Stock

Gregory Glenn, President And Rd at Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX), made a large insider sell on October 29, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Glenn sold 680 shares of Novavax at prices ranging from $145.41 to $152.16. The total transaction amounted to $100,871.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Should you buy or sell Varonis stock as shares plunge despite its Q3 beat?

Varonis shares on Tuesday plunged more than 6% after announcing its most recent quarterly results. The company reported its FQ3 results Monday after markets closed, beating analyst expectations. The VRNS stock offers exciting growth prospects at a steep valuation. On Tuesday, Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) shares plunged more than 6%...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Should You Buy EXFY Stock in Its IPO Next Week?

In Oct. 2021, Expensify filed for its IPO, disclosing growing revenue and net income. Now, the company has revealed the terms for its offering. It's expected to begin trading next week under the ticker symbol “EXFY” on the Nasdaq. What’s Expensify’s stock forecast after its IPO, and is it a good buy?
STOCKS
investing.com

Should You Buy the Dip in Twitter?

Twitter’s (TWTR) shares have plunged in price over the past few months despite the company’s introduction of new features, such as its Super Follows. So, can the company overcome the impact of Apple’s (AAPL) privacy changes and by doing so foster a rebound in its stock price? Let’s find out.Social networking service provider Twitter, Inc.’s (NYSE:TWTR) platform has been buzzing with ‘tweets’ thanks to global conversations around current events such as COP26 and Squid Game. Its shares have gained 33.2% in price over the past year to close yesterday’s trading session at $55.11. However, the stock has declined by 11.1% over the past month and nearly 21% over the past three months.
MARKETS

