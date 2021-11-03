CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Omega Diagnostics says test not yet approved in UK under new regulations

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Omega Diagnostics (LON:ODX) is the latest COVID-19 test manufacturer to announce that its lateral flow test has not yet been approved under the UK Health Agency’s new Medical Devices regulations that came into force on 1st November. The UK Health Security Agency's Medical Devices (Coronavirus Test Device...

uk.investing.com

Complex

First Pill Designed To Treat COVID-19 Approved By UK Regulator

It has been announced that molnupiravir, the first pill designed to treat COVID-19, has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). The new pill, which is to be taken twice a day, will be prescribed to vulnerable, symptomatic patients who have recently been diagnosed with coronavirus. The drug had originally been developed to treat the flu, but clinical trials found that the drug cut the risk of hospitalisation or death by half.
PHARMACEUTICALS
financialbuzz.com

Merck’s Covid-19 Pill Receives Approval from UK Regulators

Merck’s (NYSE: MRK) covid-19 pill, molnupiravir, was approved by the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency on Thursday. The treatment is the first oral antiviral used to treat mild-to-moderate Covid-19 within adults that are at risk for severe illnesses. Regulators revealed that they found the oral pill to be...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ktwb.com

Two UK COVID test makers pull devices due to new review

LONDON (Reuters) – Two producers of COVID-19 tests in Britain said on Tuesday they had pulled some of their tests from the market after a new review system came into force, which has not yet granted approval for their previously accepted products. Avacta said under the new system suppliers of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigen Test#Medical Devices#Uk#Investing Com#Lon#Odx#The Uk Health Agency#Omega Diagnostics#The Ce Mark#Aim#Avacta Group#Dam Health
pharmaceutical-journal.com

UK medicines regulator to approve e-cigarettes for medical use

E-cigarettes could be prescribed on the NHS in England as a smoking cessation aid if they are medically licensed by the medicines regulator, the government has announced. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is now allowing manufacturers to submit their e-cigarette products for approval to become licensed medical products.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News Channel Nebraska

Who will pay for testing under Biden's new vaccine mandate for businesses?

Companies are running the numbers this week as they comb through recently released guidance on how to implement President Biden's Covid-19 vaccination mandate. According to the guidance released Thursday from the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA), employers with at least 100 employees must offer workers up to four hours of paid time during business hours to get the vaccine and paid time off to recover from the effects of the shots if needed.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheConversationAU

Market immunity? How public safety warnings have little impact on drug sales volumes or company share prices

The race by pharmaceutical companies to find effective vaccines for COVID-19 has shone a global spotlight on the trade-offs regulators face in approving new drugs. Under the system used by drug regulators in the US, Europe and elsewhere, drug companies need only show from clinical trials that new drugs have short-term safety and efficacy in order to gain approval. So, what happens if something goes wrong longer term? Specifically, does the market itself punish drug companies when regulators issue warnings about a product’s safety, or withdraw it entirely? Our latest research set out to answer that question. Warnings after the fact Companies don’t need...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
treatmentmagazine.com

What Is Meth?

The drug is no relic of the past—it’s a problem of the present that seems to be worsening by the day. With the opioid epidemic continuing to spread across the country and our most familiar cultural touchstone for methamphetamine being a decade-old television series (Breaking Bad), meth may feel like a problem from a different era. But an overdose rate in recent years that has tripled—to more than 15,000 deaths in 2019—says otherwise.
CHINA
BBC

US women are being jailed for having miscarriages

When a 21-year-old Native American woman from Oklahoma was convicted of manslaughter after having a miscarriage, people were outraged. But she was not alone. Brittney Poolaw was just about four months pregnant when she lost her baby in the hospital in January 2020. This October, she was convicted and sentenced...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Jewish Press

Supermarket Chain Owner Rami Levy Expelled from Committee Meeting as Investigation of Price Fixing Intensifies

During a heated discussion in the Knesset Economic Affairs Committee on the cost of living in Israel, Committee Chairman MK Michael Biton (Blue&White) and MK Ofir Sofer (Religious Zionism) asked Rami Levy, owner of the supermarket chain that bears his name, to reveal his company’s gross profit margin and accused him of deceiving the public. In response, Levy said he did not know who those MKs were, at which point Chairman Biton expelled him from the meeting, saying, “You will not speak disrespectfully like that in here.”
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Chancellor: China’s economic miracle is ending

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese President Xi Jinping has a better understanding of the economic challenges facing his country than most investors. In recent years, the leader-for-life has warned of the dangers posed by the real estate bubble, excessive debt levels, widespread corruption and rising inequality. These problems are not unique to the People’s Republic. In the past, every country in the region that adopted the so-called Asian development model has faced similar problems. Xi’s dilemma is that there is no easy way for China to surmount them.
ECONOMY
theeastcountygazette.com

Thunderclap Headache: Another Man Dies After First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Neil Astles, a 59-year-old lawyer died after suffering from bad headaches and nausea after receiving a first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. He received the first dose of the vaccine on March 15 but began suffering from a “thunderclap headache” 11 days later. He started vomiting on April 2 and died two days later of cerebral thrombosis.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
investing.com

Down 20% This Year, these 3 Stocks are Due for a Rebound

Even though the major stock market indexes retreated yesterday due to higher-than-expected inflation data, a decline in jobless claims and favorable third-quarter corporate earnings are helping buoy investor sentiment. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Lufax (LU), Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID), and Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) that are expected to rebound after plunging more than 20% in price so far this year. Let’s discuss these names. The major stock market indexes retreated yesterday because consumer price data indicated higher-than-expected inflation. The Consumer Price Index rose 6.2% in October from a year earlier, its biggest jump in more than 30 years. However, the major stock market indexes rallied at the beginning of the week.
STOCKS
investing.com

2 Under the Radar Stocks to Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

The U.S. economy is rebounding faster than expected, and the recent passage of a whopping infrastructure spending bill is expected to boost its recovery further. Also, the U.S. unemployment rate is declining gradually. In addition, the Fed intends to be patient regarding interest rate hikes. Given this backdrop, we think under-the-radar stocks Heidrick & Struggles (HSII) and Natus (NTUS) could be worth betting on now.Equity market benchmarks ended their record rally yesterday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow declining by 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively, due to a 6.2% annual rise in the Consumer Price Index (CPI). Nonetheless, the United States is recovering faster than expected, driven by favorable policies. The labor market is getting back on track as evidenced by reported gains in broad-based payroll numbers. Furthermore, the unemployment rate declined to 4.6%, with non-farm payrolls increasing by 531,000 last month.
STOCKS

