Kelly Rowland Set Instagram On Fire In A Sexy Leopard Print Dress

Beanie Feldstein was spotted arriving at NBC Studios in NYC today wearing an eye-catching leopard print outfit and sky-high Christian Louboutin heels. The “Impeachment: American Crime Story” star hit the Big Apple in a leopard print set featuring a long-sleeve top with exaggerated shoulders, a plunging neckline and knee-length skirt. Styled with a black belt tie at the waist, the 28-year-old actress further accessorized with a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings. Meanwhile, Feldstein — whose older brother is actor and Adidas collaborator Jonah Hill — reached for black leather open-toe platform heels to pull the head-turning ensemble together. The silhouette is designed with a criss-cross ankle strap and soaring high heel, adding a boost of height. The “Booksmart and “Lady Bird” actor is no stranger to sporting ultra-high platform shoes. At the Emmy Awards in September, Feldstein styled a pair of peep-toe pumps featuring a chunky platform with a shimmery orange and pink frock. And at the “American Crime Story” premiere, the starlet — who plays the role of Monica Lewinsky in the anthology series — chose red satin sandals with a super-chunky platform to go with a pink dress covered in red lipstick kisses.

