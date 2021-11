From Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts dressed as Kelly and Nelly to Teyana and Iman as Wayne and Garth from 'Wayne's World,' couples went all out for the holiday. While going as a hot dog and a bun is how we everyday couples do matching costumes, keeping it simple (and there’s no shame in that!), celebrity couples showed off their creativity for Halloween. Many dressed up like characters from their favorite movies, music videos, TV shows, toys and figures from everyday life. Who knew being a UPS worker would be such a popular look?

