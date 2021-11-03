CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Philadelphia Eagles land safety, edge rusher in recent NFL mock draft

By Geoffrey Knox
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the reasons why the NFL remains the king of professional sports is its business model. They’ve done all that they can to create parity, and more often than not, parity does exist. Think about it. The Philadelphia Eagles were the last team to win the NFC East in consecutive...

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: DeSean Jackson lands with a former foe

When the Philadelphia Eagles opted to release DeSean Jackson, it felt like an amicable adieu to two ships sailing in opposite directions. For the Birds, the decision came down to freeing up snaps for their young receivers, namely Jalen Reagor, Quez Watkins, and at the time John Hightower. Factor in the team’s eventual ability to land DeVonta Smith with the 10th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and the Eagles’ receiving corps looked decently well restocked heading into a developmental season.
Eagles News: Philadelphia is “running one of the most vanilla defenses in the NFL”

23. Philadelphia Eagles (Down 1). The Eagles are currently running one of the most vanilla defenses in the NFL, and they no longer have the elite talent to make that work. With Brandon Graham injured and Fletcher Cox no longer an unstoppable force, the limitations of a simple scheme are more obvious. The Eagles run one coverage shell 29.8% of the time, rank dead last in the percentage of snaps that feature stunts up front and slot in at 30th in blitz rate. They are making things far too easy for opposing offenses from a schematic point of view.
See the Philadelphia Eagles play the Detroit Lions — NFL, Week 8

The Philadelphia Eagles play the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 31. The Eagles will be without starting running back Miles Sanders, who is on the injured reserve list after last week's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Eagles News: Hard to trust Howie Roseman with the 2022 NFL Draft

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... April 29 is going to be one of the most important days in franchise history. That Colts pick is getting worse, but at the same time it’s solidifying itself as a 1st-rounder, and even if the Eagles wind up with two top-10 picks and a third in the top-20 they’ll be the first team since the 1991 Cowboys with three top-20 picks in the same draft (and only the second since 1975). The problem is Howie. And what a problem. He’s the reason the Eagles are in this roster predicament in the first place. And as of now he’s the guy who’ll be making the picks to replace the players who can’t play. Who he picked. And the cycle of mediocrity goes on. Howie Roseman has been the Eagles’ general manager since 2010 with the exception of 2015, and you can’t argue with his salary cap management skill and his ability to gain assets through trades. And you can’t take away 2017, when a collection of veteran free agents he assembled that was expertly coached by Doug Pederson won a Super Bowl. But come on. This is a unique chance to rebuild a franchise that has to be rebuilt. How can Jeff Lurie trust that process to the guy who’s used 1st-round picks on Marcus Smith, Danny Watkins, Derek Barnett, Andre Dillard and Jalen Reagor? He can’t. The Eagles can’t afford to blow this chance. Since being restored to power in 2016, Roseman has drafted 15 players in the first three rounds. The only one who’s made a Pro Bowl is Wentz, who couldn’t wait to leave. The last defensive Pro Bowler the Eagles drafted was Fletcher Cox nine years ago. The last Pro Bowler the Eagles drafted outside the first round was Zach Ertz eight years ago and the last one on defense was Trent Cole 16 years ago.
Tracking the Eagles 2022 NFL Draft order through Week 8

The Eagles front office is again among the Week 8 winners after several scenarios inched the organization closer to draft royalty. Prior to the 2021 NFL Draft, the Eagles traded Carson Wentz to the Colts, and the team received a conditional second-round rounder in 2022 that would become a first-round pick if the quarterback takes 75% of the Colts’ regular-season offensive snaps or 70% if they make the playoffs.
NFL Draft 2022: Giants, Jets, Eagles set to dominate top 15 picks

The 2022 NFL Draft is shaping up to be all about three teams: the New York Giants, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles. Let’s start with the Eagles. As of right now, they are sitting on two first-round picks, according to Pro Football Talk: their own, plus one from the Miami Dolphins in the DeVonta Smith trade. But if the Colts ignore calls to bench Carson Wentz and keep him in the starting lineup, Indianapolis’ first-round pick will go to Philadelphia.
Eagles' Rooting Guide for 2021 NFL Draft Implications of Week 9

The 2022 NFL draft is going to be franchise-altering for the Philadelphia Eagles. With a 3-5 record heading into the halfway point of the season, that should be a major source of solace for the organization. As it stands, the Eagles would have the third, eighth and 14th selections in...
Eagles, Jets appear to be set up to own the 2022 NFL Draft

We are starting to get a clearer picture of where teams will be picking in the 2022 NFL Draft, and the Eagles and Jets are sitting pretty right now. The 2022 NFL Draft won’t take place for nearly another six months, but as the 2021 NFL season presses on, we are starting to gain some insight as to where teams will be picking this season.
ESNY’s 2022 NFL Mock Draft: 3-Round Week Nine Edition

Detroit remains winless — and on the clock. We’re now past the 2021 NFL Trade Deadline, and the Detroit Lions remain winless. They’re awful; Philly put it on them hard last weekend and the Eagles aren’t a good team. So we feel pretty good about mocking the Lions at No. 1.
2022 NFL mock draft: Surprise QB prospect rises to the top

We’re halfway through the 2021 NFL regular season, and the college ranks are setting up for the homestretch. The race for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft is already taking shape, with the winless Detroit Lions still clinging to the lead ahead of the Houston Texans.
Former Eagles executive still regrets missing on Russell Wilson

With the way that the NFL has evolved over the past few decades, there’s something that all 32 franchises, the media that covers them, and the fans can all agree on, even if it seems like we’re often hard-pressed to agree on anything else. The teams that win consistently have one thing in common. They have all figured out who their franchise quarterback is. A long time ago, 2012 to be exact, the Philadelphia Eagles had a solid opportunity to land theirs.
NFL
