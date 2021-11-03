CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CVS lifts forecast as quarterly results beat estimates

By Angelica LaVito
MySanAntonio
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCVS Health Corp. raised its annual forecast as third-quarter earnings and sales beat Wall Street's expectations. Full-year adjusted earnings will rise to a range of $7.90 to $8 a share, CVS said, a 20-cent increase from its earlier forecast. Quarterly adjusted earnings were $1.97 a share, the drugstore chain...

