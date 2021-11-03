CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

LANNDS, 'In the Garden'

wpr.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it came time to harvest their latest psych-pop crop under the moniker LANNDS, singer-guitarist Rania Woodard and multi-instrumentalist Brian Squillace decamped...

www.wpr.org

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Landscaped Sanctuary Gardens

Z'scape designed the Hylla Alpine Garden to create a place of comfort, peace, and solitude for all visitors. A winding wooden path leads guests to an array of century-old oak trees, which are situated at the center of the Garden. The Hylla Alpine Garden is located in China's Yulong Country.
LIFESTYLE
klcc.org

Good Gardening: Mushrooms

Lane County Extension Master Gardener John Fischer here with KLCC's Good Gardening. The fall rains have brought a surge of growth to my small front lawn. Green grass, and a large fairy ring of mushrooms. Both are good to see. The grass because it means the summer of brown is over; the mushrooms because they are an indicator of good soil health. The mushrooms we see are a small part of a much larger fungal organism that exists underground, and do the hard work of breaking dead wood into material that plants can use to grow.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Master Gardener: Conquering color chaos in the garden

Fall is my favorite time of year. I love the weather; I love the food focused holidays and nature puts all my favorite colors on prominent display. But I must admit, the season can be a trying time for gardeners. We are used to playing off plants against mostly green backgrounds. Changing Autumn leaves can throw off the color balance of the best constructed gardens creating a muddled mess that keeps you from enjoying the garden as much as other seasons. Which is a shame, that doesn’t do justice to the garden or the mild weather that simply begs you to be outside. Fall is a great time to step back and look at the garden objectively. If you have color imbalances or problems, they will be easily recognizable now. Here are a few ideas you can implement in your garden to help you conquer color chaos.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
pipestonestar.com

Purchasing garden seed

We are ending our gardening season so now we will be thinking about next year. There are three important considerations in purchasing your garden seed. First, we need to decide what plants we want for next year. Second, we need to decide where we will purchase the seed, bulbs and plants. And thirdly we should look at our budget and price availability.
GARDENING
KPBS

Gardening as a Community

If you want to garden but don't have the space, don't give up! Like many other regions of the country, San Diego County is home to dozens of community gardens. In these collections of small plots, your friends and neighbors grow a bounty of produce; sometimes enough to sell at local farmer's markets. We visit a variety of community gardens in this episode.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
hudsonvalley360.com

Cooking from the Garden for Tweens

STOCKBRIDGE, Massachusetts — Berkshire Botanical Garden, 5 West Stockbridge Road, Stockbridge, Mass., Cooking from the Garden for Tweens 3:30-5:30 p.m. Nov. 3 and Nov. 4. Tweens can stretch their culinary skills while cooking seasonally from the garden. This program, led by BBG Director of Education Bridgette Stone, is designed for 5th-8th graders to help students learn the fundamentals of cooking, try out new plant-based recipes and make friends along the way. Participants will harvest fresh vegetables and herbs from the BBG garden and transform them into delicious recipes while gaining new cooling skills and exploring new flavors. This after-school cooking program is held in our teaching kitchen and is sponsored by Guido’s Fresh Marketplace. Scholarships are available. Non-members, $75; members, $60. For information, visit http://www.berkshirebotanical.org/events; call 413-298-3926 or email info@berkshirebotanical.org.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
wpr.org

Karen Dalton, 'Something on Your Mind (Alternate Take)'

Folk and blues singer Karen Dalton died in 1993 without finding the success to match her enormous talent. But she's reached a fervent cult following — especially among musicians — that's been fueled by past reissues of her two fantastic albums (1969's It's So Hard to Tell Who's Going to Love You the Best and 1971's In My Own Time) and an assortment of rarities and live recordings. This fall, her legend is growing further with the release of an excellent documentary film and an extravagant reissue.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Lannds
wpr.org

Pelt, 'Diglossia'

Diglossia is a split dialect in a single community — code-switching between high and low language. The decades-spanning Pelt has always been instrumental, yet in its pursuit of cosmic ecstasy through various folk music forms, achieves a musical diglossia. (Pelt's members also make up the like-minded Black Twig Pickers and Spiral Joy Band.) The 21-minute opening track from Reticence / Resistance, Pelt's first album in nine years since the Jack Rose tribute Effigy, seeks enlightenment through Patrick Best's hypnotically frenzied piano, Mikel Dimmick's droning harmonium and Nathan Bowles' bowed banjo and delicately ornate percussion (heard mostly at the track's denouement). Mike Gangloff's plunging fiddle is the buoy bobbing in and out of these choppy waters, like hillbilly drone maestro Henry Flynt jamming to a transcendent Alice Coltrane improvisation. It's a thrilling piece of music that stays in one place, yet brightens every corner.
MUSIC
thevistapress.com

Novemberfest in the Gardens

Vista, CA — Novemberfest in the Gardens is a lively, fun outdoor Beer, Mead and Wine Festival with Alta Vista Botanical Gardens and the Amigos De Vista Lions Club teaming up to present their 7th annual event. The venue will feature Chrome Domes-live band, dancing, food concessions, vendor booths, games, plus a raffle and a silent auction.
VISTA, CA
Times Gazette

Hottle’s Glad Garden is garden club topic

The Oct. 26 meeting of the Hillsboro Garden Club began with a presentation by guest speaker Susanna Hottle Faraday via Zoom. Faraday described Hottle’s Glad Garden, a you-pick flower garden on S.R. 138. The garden was planned in memory of Faraday’s father, Robert Hottle. and Susanna’s grandmother. Glenna Hottle, a...
HILLSBORO, OH
nowhabersham.com

Fading fast in the October garden

“Winter is an etching, spring a watercolor, summer an oil painting and autumn a mosaic of them all.” – Stanley Horowitz. What’s your favorite season? They all possess magic in different ways but I have to admit, I always miss the spring and summer flowers that provided so much joy a few months ago and are now fading quickly.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Music
Coeur d'Alene Press

MASTER GARDENER: Putting your garden to bed

October is the month we clean up and prepare our garden for winter. We pull up the remains of our vegetable crops and annual plants and try to wrap up the gardening season with a few final concerns. Should we cut back perennials to the soil line? There are all...
POST FALLS, ID
Orange Leader

Master Gardeners: Late-fruiting shrubs for garden beauty

Winter is close at hand and for many Southeast Texas gardeners, winter seems long, dull, and monotonous. Know this fellow gardener, it doesn’t have to be. Late-fruiting trees and shrubs can bring color and texture back, even as our garden enters the darkest months of the year. These plants can literally bring life to the garden, too, as they draw birds and other wildlife to feast upon their fruits.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Master Gardener: A great spring garden begins now

November’s cooler temperatures and moist air are a great time to think of the beauty of spring! Take advantage of these more comfortable days to get your garden in order. While the first freeze date — usually Nov. 15 in our part of East Texas — signals the end of the typical growing season, it does not mean that work in the garden is over.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Columbian

Gardening With Allen: Put the garden to bed for winter

I just moved here and bought a home with lots of perennial flowers and shrubs I am not familiar with. Do I need to cut back the perennials? Do I need to dig the dahlia and gladiola bulbs? What other preparations do I need to make for my lawn, etc.?
GARDENING
spartanburg.com

Garden Chores for November

Enjoy the crisp fall weather while you are outside for these November chores. Continue to mow cool season lawns as needed. A mulching mower is a good way to chop up the leaves and recycle them onto the lawn as long as there are not enough leaves to pile up.
GARDENING
The Highland Lakes Hill Country Picayune

IN THE GARDEN: Tea for cedar fever; garden duties

Back by popular demand is the recipe for cedar tea. Thanks to fellow former cedar fever sufferer Betty Branch, we can enjoy some relief from the seasonal allergy caused by the Ashe juniper. CEDAR TEA RECIPE. (WARNING: Consult your physician before trying this homeopathic remedy as some folks are highly...
GARDENING
Atlas Obscura

Nirvana Memorial Garden

Nirvana Memorial Garden is located in the secluded west area of Singapore island. It is surrounded by the cemeteries of Chinese, Christian, Muslim, Jewish, and Hindu. Near the building, there is a famous Second World War tomb memorial. The memorial was created to commemorate the Chinese victims who died in early 1942. It was estimated that about 2,000 to 3,000 Chinese were killed in this massacre committed by Japanese invaders.
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy