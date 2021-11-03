LANNDS, 'In the Garden'

Fall is my favorite time of year. I love the weather; I love the food focused holidays and nature puts all my favorite colors on prominent display. But I must admit, the season can be a trying time for gardeners. We are used to playing off plants against mostly green backgrounds. Changing Autumn leaves can throw off the color balance of the best constructed gardens creating a muddled mess that keeps you from enjoying the garden as much as other seasons. Which is a shame, that doesn’t do justice to the garden or the mild weather that simply begs you to be outside. Fall is a great time to step back and look at the garden objectively. If you have color imbalances or problems, they will be easily recognizable now. Here are a few ideas you can implement in your garden to help you conquer color chaos.

SMITH COUNTY, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO