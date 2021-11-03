LANNDS, 'In the Garden'

STOCKBRIDGE, Massachusetts — Berkshire Botanical Garden, 5 West Stockbridge Road, Stockbridge, Mass., Cooking from the Garden for Tweens 3:30-5:30 p.m. Nov. 3 and Nov. 4. Tweens can stretch their culinary skills while cooking seasonally from the garden. This program, led by BBG Director of Education Bridgette Stone, is designed for 5th-8th graders to help students learn the fundamentals of cooking, try out new plant-based recipes and make friends along the way. Participants will harvest fresh vegetables and herbs from the BBG garden and transform them into delicious recipes while gaining new cooling skills and exploring new flavors. This after-school cooking program is held in our teaching kitchen and is sponsored by Guido’s Fresh Marketplace. Scholarships are available. Non-members, $75; members, $60. For information, visit http://www.berkshirebotanical.org/events; call 413-298-3926 or email info@berkshirebotanical.org.
