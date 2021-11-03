Crown Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRMY) reported its financial results and business updates for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. “The company continues to execute on optimizing the performance of WAKIX, demonstrated by another solid quarter of sequential revenue growth with an average number of patients on WAKIX of approximately 3,500,” stated John C. Jacobs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Harmony. “Inclusion of WAKIX in the recently updated AASM clinical practice guideline is further evidence of its favorable benefit-risk profile. We believe this updated clinical practice guideline has resulted in increased awareness of WAKIX by healthcare professionals who are seeking meaningfully differentiated treatment options for people living with narcolepsy. Our vision remains focused on building Harmony into a leading neurological disease company serving patients suffering from rare diseases, for which there is high unmet medical need. In addition to optimizing WAKIX’s performance, our three-pillar growth strategy also includes broadening the clinical utility of WAKIX in additional indications, as well as acquiring new assets.”

