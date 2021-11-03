CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crown Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

 8 days ago
YARDLEY, PA — Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of 20 cents per share payable November 26, 2021, to...

MyChesCo

Trevena to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

CHESTERBROOK, PA — Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN) announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, prior to the market open on Monday, November 15, 2021. Company management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

Trinseo Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results; Announces Planned Divestiture of Styrenics Businesses

BERWYN, PA — Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) recently reported its third quarter 2021 financial results. Net sales in the third quarter increased 87% versus prior year. Higher prices resulted in a 61% increase, mainly due to the pass through of higher raw material costs such as styrene and butadiene. The remainder of the increase was primarily from the addition of the acquired businesses within the Engineered Materials segment, including one month of results from Aristech Surfaces. Third quarter net income from continuing operations of $79 million was $39 million above prior year and third quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $173 million was $72 million above prior year. The increase in earnings can be attributed to higher margins due to strong demand in all segments, tight supply and additional earnings from the newly acquired businesses within the Engineered Materials segment.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

TELA Bio to Participate in Three Upcoming Conferences

MALVERN, PA — TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) announced that the Company will participate in the Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum, 12th Annual Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, and the 33rd Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference. TELA Bio’s management is scheduled to present at the following;
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Amicus Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Corporate Updates

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) announced financial results for the quarter that ended September 30, 2021. “In the second half of 2021, we have furthered our mission for people living with devastating rare diseases through the commercial execution of Galafold and advancement of the global regulatory filings and launch preparations for AT-GAA,” stated, John F. Crowley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. “As previously announced, our teams are proceeding with the business combination of our leading gene therapy portfolio with ARYA IV to launch Caritas Therapeutics, a next-generation genetic medicines company. This transaction will serve patients and shareholders well by accelerating funding for our gene therapy pipeline, while simultaneously strengthening the financial profile of Amicus. We are immensely excited for what the future of science and biotechnology holds as we accelerate our commitment to extraordinary patient dedication.”
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MyChesCo

Harmony Biosciences Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Business Updates

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRMY) reported its financial results and business updates for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. “The company continues to execute on optimizing the performance of WAKIX, demonstrated by another solid quarter of sequential revenue growth with an average number of patients on WAKIX of approximately 3,500,” stated John C. Jacobs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Harmony. “Inclusion of WAKIX in the recently updated AASM clinical practice guideline is further evidence of its favorable benefit-risk profile. We believe this updated clinical practice guideline has resulted in increased awareness of WAKIX by healthcare professionals who are seeking meaningfully differentiated treatment options for people living with narcolepsy. Our vision remains focused on building Harmony into a leading neurological disease company serving patients suffering from rare diseases, for which there is high unmet medical need. In addition to optimizing WAKIX’s performance, our three-pillar growth strategy also includes broadening the clinical utility of WAKIX in additional indications, as well as acquiring new assets.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

Unisys Announces 3Q21 Results

BLUE BELL, PA — Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results. “During the third quarter, we made continued progress executing on our strategy for sustained revenue growth and margin improvement by expanding the company’s solution portfolio and enhancing go-to-market efforts, while proactively managing the workforce to successfully attract and retain talent in a competitive labor market,” said Unisys Chair and CEO Peter A. Altabef. “We did this while increasing gross profit, free cash flow and total contract value year over year.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

EPAM Reports Strong Results for Third Quarter 2021, Raises Full Year Outlook

NEWTOWN, PA — EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) recently announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021. “We are pleased with our strong third-quarter results, which reflect a wide-range of demand across all our geographies and industry groups,” said Arkadiy Dobkin, CEO & President, EPAM. “The increased rate of change that was difficult to predict over a year ago, is now driving higher levels of transformation across the industries we serve. As such, we continue to invest in growing our teams and capabilities to help our customers to simultaneously envision and deliver solutions through our industry leading digital transformation services and product engineering offerings.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

Hamilton Lane Incorporated Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ: HLNE) recently reported its results for the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021. Assets under management – Total assets under management of $96 billion grew 32% year-over-year. Fee-earning assets under management increased 14% to $45 billion over the same period. Revenue –...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

Avantor Completes Acquisition of Masterflex

RADNOR, PA — Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) recently completed its previously announced acquisition of the Masterflex bioprocessing business and related assets of Antylia Scientific, a privately held, portfolio company of investment firms GTCR and Golden Gate Capital. “The acquisition of Masterflex extends Avantor’s single-use offering and gives us a complete...
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA
MarketWatch

Aurora Cannabis shares fall on revenue miss

Aurora Cannabis Inc. fell 3.2% in premarket trades on Wednesday after the cannabis company fell short of revenue estimates. Stifel analyst W. Andrew Carter reiterated a sell rating on the stock and said initial signs of stabilization are taking hold at the Canadian cannabis company, but not at a pace to sustain its current valuation. Its revenue benefitted from bulk sales to Israel. "Results suggest some signs of success in the transition to focusing on premium brands including outperformance from San Rafael and Whistler with Quebec shipment growth yielding stable consumer sales," Carter said in a research note. "Cost...
STOCKS
MyChesCo

Ocugen, Inc. Announces Submission of Emergency Use Authorization for Investigational COVID-19 Vaccine

MALVERN, PA — Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) announced that it recently submitted a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of Ocugen’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate BBV152, known as COVAXIN™ outside of the U.S., for pediatric use. The vaccine candidate was developed by the company’s partner, Bharat Biotech, and was studied in an immuno-bridging clinical trial conducted in India with children 2-18 years of age.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MarketWatch

BioNTech stock reverses lower after earnings report, in which profit and revenue beat expectations

Shares of BioNTech SE dropped 2.9% in morning trading Tuesday, reversing an earlier intraday gain of as much as 4.3%, in the wake of the Germany-based biotechnology company's better-than-expected third-quarter earnings report. The company reported before the open that it swung to net income of EUR3.21 billion ($3.72 billion), or EUR12.35 a share, from a loss of EUR210.0 million, or EUR0.88 a share, in the year-ago period, to beat the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of EUR10.54. Revenue multiplied to EUR6.09 billion ($7.05 billion) from EUR67.5 million, to beat the FactSet consensus of EUR5.10 billion, citing "rapid increases...
STOCKS
The Jewish Press

Supermarket Chain Owner Rami Levy Expelled from Committee Meeting as Investigation of Price Fixing Intensifies

During a heated discussion in the Knesset Economic Affairs Committee on the cost of living in Israel, Committee Chairman MK Michael Biton (Blue&White) and MK Ofir Sofer (Religious Zionism) asked Rami Levy, owner of the supermarket chain that bears his name, to reveal his company’s gross profit margin and accused him of deceiving the public. In response, Levy said he did not know who those MKs were, at which point Chairman Biton expelled him from the meeting, saying, “You will not speak disrespectfully like that in here.”
MIDDLE EAST
MyChesCo

Neuronetics and River Region Psychiatry Announce Exclusive Partnership

MALVERN, PA — Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) and River Region Psychiatry Associates (RRPA) this week announced a partnership agreement under which Neuronetics will be the exclusive supplier of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) equipment to RRPA and its clinics. The first NeuroStar Advanced Therapy system will launch in the Pelham/Helena, Alabama community, with aspirations to expand into all clinics over the coming year.
MALVERN, PA
