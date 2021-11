SHELTON, Conn. (AP) _ Edgewell Personal Care Co. (EPC) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $44.1 million. The Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.01 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO