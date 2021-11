Stagwell Inc. shares were up more than 8% in morning trading Wednesday after the company issued strong Q3 earnings results. Pro forma organic net revenue growth for the period was nearly 23% and 15.6% for the first nine months of the year. The pro forma numbers calculate results as if the Stagwell-MDC merger had closed at the beginning of 2021. It actually closed in August.

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO