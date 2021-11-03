CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

MGM Growth: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Register Citizen
 8 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results met Wall Street expectations. The Las Vegas-based real estate...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zacks Investment Research#Snapshot#Mgm Growth Properties Llc#Ap#Mgp#Reit#Automated Insights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Register Citizen

Why Digitizing the Supply Chain Will Be the Next Global Technology Movement

As the current global health crisis continues to wreak havoc on the world’s supply chain, with constraints impacting everything from semiconductors to plastic, companies need to accelerate a move towards supply chain digitization — need to consider how to leverage new technologies to allow for a faster flow of data from retail sales floors to component manufacturers. According to a 2020 report by Foley and Lardner, 42% of manufacturers plan to strengthen these relationships and increase transparency across their supply chains.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy