I am sad to share that a store so many people considered their place to shop for gifts has been destroyed by fire. In the early morning hours of November 4th, the Corner Candle Store at 1 Depot Street in Washingtonville caught fire and appears to have been destroyed. I enjoyed shopping there whenever I was in Orange County. It is such a tragedy and a huge loss right before the holiday season. The Corner Candle Store in Washingtonville was always a great place to shop for gifts all year round.

WASHINGTONVILLE, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO