Most People With Cirrhosis Don’t Receive Recommended Monitoring

 8 days ago
Rates of regular monitoring for hepatocellular carcinoma and other liver complications in people with cirrhosis are inadequate, according to findings published in the Journal of Hepatology. Over years or decades, chronic hepatitis B, hepatitis C, fatty liver disease and heavy alcohol consumption can lead to serious complications, including cirrhosis...

Hep

Rapid Care Model Leads to Better Hepatitis C Treatment Outcomes

A rapid model of testing for and treating hepatitis C led to more young people who inject drugs beginning antiviral therapy and being successfully cured, according to results presented at IDWeek 2021. Some 80% of hepatitis C virus (HCV) transmission occurs among people who inject drugs. Younger injection drug users...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MedicalXpress

AGA recommends change in testing protocol for cirrhosis patients

Patients with cirrhosis, or permanent liver damage, are at higher risk for coagulation disorders, which impact your body's ability to control blood clotting. This puts cirrhosis patients at increased risk of morbidity and mortality when undergoing diagnostic or therapeutic invasive procedures. The American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) has released new clinical guidelines to change how physicians identify and treat coagulation disorders in patients with cirrhosis. In this new guidance, AGA recommends against the use of extensive preprocedural testing to estimate clotting in patients with cirrhosis. These guidelines, which were developed after a detailed review of available literature, are published in Gastroenterology, AGA's official journal.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatty Liver Disease#Liver Cancer#Cancer Research#The Journal Of Hepatology#Hcc#Md
MedicalXpress

An application to monitor people at risk of psychosis

Three percent of the population suffers from psychotic disorders, which are an important cause of disability in adolescents and young adults. In order to adapt the medical follow-up and to avoid a worsening of the disorder, it is essential to closely monitor the evolution of psychotic symptoms, both in terms of frequency and intensity. Today, this is done through follow-up interviews every three months. However, these interviews must be carried out by trained professionals, last two hours and are not necessarily accessible to everyone. This is why a team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) has developed an application that makes it possible to monitor the evolution of the symptoms of a person at risk for psychosis on a daily basis. This "remote" monitoring would make it possible to space out face-to-face sessions and make them necessary only when the person is going through a crisis phase or an exacerbation of symptoms. In addition, it will be possible for psychologists to determine what causes the appearance of symptoms in the person's daily life. These results can be read in the journal Schizophrenia Research.
MENTAL HEALTH
Hep

Maternal Obesity Raises Risk of Fatty Liver Disease in Children

Maternal obesity and overweight were linked to a higher risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in their children. Children and young adults with advanced fibrosis or cirrhosis were also more likely to have had mothers with obesity or overweight during pregnancy, according to study results published in the Journal of Hepatology.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Hep

Curing Hepatitis C Improves Cognitive Function and Quality of Life

Successful treatment of hepatitis C virus (HCV) led to improvement in cognitive function in people with and without liver cirrhosis, according to study results published in the European Journal of Neurology. “These data indicate that HCV-associated cognitive impairment may be a reversible component of cognitive decline and may constitute an...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Hep

Coffee Consumption Linked to Lower Liver Fibrosis

Drinking more than three cups of coffee per day was linked to a reduction in liver stiffness (an indicator of liver fibrosis) but not liver fat accumulation, according to results published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. What’s more, these findings applied to both caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee. Previous research has...
FOOD & DRINKS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Hep

Who should receive COVID-19 vaccine boosters?

Now that a majority of Americans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccines, the question becomes who needs additional doses to maintain or increase protection against SARS-CoV-2 (the coronavirus that causes COVID-19). Two main factors determine if boosters are needed:. Do the original vaccines still work against current SARS-CoV-2 variants?. Does...
CANCER
Medical News Today

Signs and symptoms of a tooth infection spreading to the body

A tooth infection, or a tooth abscess, is a collection of pus and bacteria that forms inside the tooth or gum. to other areas of the body, and this can lead to serious and potentially life threatening complications. To reduce the risk of complications, a person should seek treatment for a tooth infection as early as possible.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Most young people with asthma haven't been prepared to transition to adult asthma care

Young adults with asthma need to be made aware that their medical needs surrounding asthma will likely change as they age, and it may be necessary to transition to a new practitioner in their future. A new study being presented at this year's American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting reveals that most young adults surveyed did not receive sufficient transition preparation from their pediatric asthma providers.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Symptom Burden May Be Reduced With Darolutamide Treatment in mCRPC

Investigators set out to determine the relationship between prostate-specific antigen response and urinary and bowel adverse events, QOL deterioration, and prostate cancer-related invasive procedures. Treatment with the androgen receptor inhibitor, darolutamide (Nubeqa) led to a reduction in local urinary and bowel symptoms as well as a delay in the deterioration...
CANCER
The Independent

The warning signs of bowel cancer you should never ignore following Adele Roberts’ diagnosis at 42

Adele Roberts took to Instagram last night to reveal she’d been diagnosed with bowel cancer. The Radio 1 DJ, 42, is due to undergo surgery today (Monday) to remove a tumour and will later find out whether further treatment is needed.Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, according to charity Bowel Cancer UK, with more than 42,000 new cases diagnosed each year. Most occur in older age groups: 94% of people diagnosed are aged 50-plus and 59% are over 70. But it’s important to remember bowel cancer can still happen at any age – including...
CANCER
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Eating This Once a Week Slashes Risk of Alzheimer's by 34 Percent, Study Says

While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

If You Spot This in Your Mouth, You're at Risk for Heart Attack, Says Study

There are many risk factors for heart attacks—age, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and genetics included—per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, there are also less obvious conditions that can determine your likelihood of experiencing a major cardiovascular event. According to one study, there is even a dental condition that can even come into play. Read on to find out what it is.—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Can Double Weight Loss

People with higher levels of this vitamin in their body tend to lose more weight when dieting. A variety of common vitamins and minerals have been linked to weight loss. High levels of vitamin D, though, have repeatedly been linked to weight loss and a reduction in belly fat. People...
WEIGHT LOSS
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Signs you are low in Vitamin D

What is vitamin D? Our body uses it to absorb minerals like calcium and phosphorus. That makes your teeth and bones strong. Vitamin D also supports your muscles, nerves and immune system. You can get it from sunshine on your skin and from eating eggs, fatty fish and fortified foods like milk and cereal.
HEALTH
Hep is the go-to sources for educational and social support for people living with liver diseases like hepatitis C, hepatitis B, hepatitis A and NASH. Launched in 2010, the website is devoted to combating the stigma and isolation surrounding liver diseases, and offers news, in-depth reporting, educational tools, care resources, and peer-to-peer networking.

 https://www.hepmag.com

