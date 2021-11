Show your dining room table some love by giving it an eye-catching centerpiece that will make it look polished and put together all year long. Whether you use your table on a daily basis or you reserve it for special occasions, like holidays or birthdays, there are simple ways to make sure it's always looking its best. Incorporating little things — like a table runner, a vase of flowers, and a few candlesticks — is a quick and easy and easy way to make your tablescape shine. If you have a more formal setup that isn't used very often, consider leaving place settings out to elevate your scheme and to make dressing up the table for impromptu dinner parties a piece of cake. Here are 30 table decor ideas to ensure that your dining room is always ready to party.

