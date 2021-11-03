CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two die as man falls seven floors and lands on concert-goer below

Two men died when one of them jumped or fell from the seventh floor of a culture centre in Sweden and landed on the other, police said.

The 80-year-old man who crashed into the lobby of the Uppsala Konsert & Kongress venue on Tuesday night died at the scene north of Stockholm, and the 60-year-old man he struck died later, police said.

A woman who was with the 60-year-old man was hurt but her injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

A tribute concert to the two male members of ABBA, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, had been scheduled at the culture centre on Tuesday night, but the event was cancelled, according to Swedish media.

ABBA tweeted on Wednesday that it was holding off on the release of the band’s promotional concert trailer until Thursday in light “of the tragic news at the tribute concert in Sweden last night”.

The culture centre in the city of Uppsala hosts concerts and other meetings in an eight-story building with a mirrored facade and angled metal sheets reminiscent of crystal.

The venue’s website said it would be closed from Wednesday until Friday because of the deaths.

“We are all shocked by the tragic accident and our thoughts go to the deceased, their relatives and their families,” a message on the website said.

Police said they have no reason to suspect foul plan in the 80-year-old’s descent from the seventh floor.

