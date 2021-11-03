Lions' 2021 Midseason Grades

All’s well that ends well -- at least that’s what the Detroit Lions hope.

With the bye week coming in Week 9, the Lions will recoup before heading into the last nine games of their schedule. The first half was miserable, as Detroit lost all eight of its games before its week off.

The most recent was possibly the team’s worst performance, as the Lions laid an egg in a 44-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

With the Lions off for the week, let’s revisit their performance from the first half and evaluate each position group.