Chelsea will take on Newcastle United on the 30th of October and as of now, it seems like an easy task for the Blues. The London side has been on a fantastic run in the Premier League and has conceded only one goal from open play so far. It has also scored 23 goals in nine games, seven of which came against Norwich City in the most recent league game. Chelsea was unstoppable against the Canaries and academy graduate Mason Mount gave Blues supporters a real treat by scoring a hat-trick. Right now, the European Champions look unstoppable and even though they struggled a bit against Southampton in the Carabao Cup, they should do just fine against the Magpies on Saturday.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO