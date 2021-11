In-form Luke Leahy powered in his fourth goal of the season to earn Shrewsbury just a second away point of the season and extend their unbeaten run at Lincoln’s Sincil Bank. The Town central midfielder crashed in a fine header for a deserved equaliser from George Nurse’s dangerous long throw five minutes after the interval for Town - who haven’t lost in nine at Lincoln - but are still to record a first away win in eight attempts this season.

