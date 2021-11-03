Woman charged in deadly Halloween shooting in Gresham
CHICAGO - A woman was charged Wednesday in connection with a shooting that killed another woman in the Gresham...www.fox32chicago.com
CHICAGO - A woman was charged Wednesday in connection with a shooting that killed another woman in the Gresham...www.fox32chicago.com
she 27 years old grown woman who chose to commit a gun violence case against another younger woman this shows you how far she went in school or her intelligence level of a grown girl I don't feel sorry for her she threw away any opportunity of compassion lock her up..
At least she actually turned herself in and confessed. Most are still out there being cowards. Praying for the victims family. I have a daughter that's 22,heartbreaking.
She won't have that hair behind bars, threw her life away for what?
Comments / 95