Chicago, IL

Woman charged in deadly Halloween shooting in Gresham

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A woman was charged Wednesday in connection with a shooting that killed another woman in the Gresham...

hassan Robinson
8d ago

she 27 years old grown woman who chose to commit a gun violence case against another younger woman this shows you how far she went in school or her intelligence level of a grown girl I don't feel sorry for her she threw away any opportunity of compassion lock her up..

rierie
7d ago

At least she actually turned herself in and confessed. Most are still out there being cowards. Praying for the victims family. I have a daughter that's 22,heartbreaking.

SC24
7d ago

She won't have that hair behind bars, threw her life away for what?

