The Lakers started off their two game homestand against the Houston Rockets with a decisive win of 95-85. The team did not particularly shoot it well, but it was not as noticeable with the Lakers holding the Rockets to 42% shooting and 25 turnovers. Frank Vogel has been preaching defense for longer stretches tonight, and at least for one night, the Lakers did just that. The defense seems to drop off in the fourth quarter, with the Rockets scoring 31 points. Don’t be surprised if LeBron James or Anthony Davis sits out in Tuesday’s rematch.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO