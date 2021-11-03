Common heart valve disorders

DALLAS, October 26, 2021 – Until now, scientific research about treatment for the most common type of heart arrythmia, atrial fibrillation (AFib), has primarily focused on patients with already established cases of the condition. CHANGE AFib, a new pragmatic clinical trial, will determine whether early treatment with the antiarrhythmic drug dronedarone improves cardiovascular and long-term outcomes in patients presenting to the hospital with first-detected AFib. The trial represents a collaboration between the American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all, and the Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI), the world’s largest academic clinical research organization, with support from Sanofi US.
