Britney Spears Blames Mother For Conservatorship

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Britney Spears said her mother Lynne was ‘concerned’ about her behavior, claiming she was ‘acting weird.’. Britney Spears, 39, shared how “concerned” her mother Lynne Spears, 66, was about her in a recent Instagram post that has since been deleted. “My mom gets so CONCERNED and says ‘You’re acting weird … what’s wrong with you ???’ the pop star wrote in the caption of the social media share, later celebrating her family “exiting” out of her life and declaring herself free from the “family business,” reported the Daily Mail. The post featured white text against a black background that read, “The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent smiling woman.”
