Coming less than a year after its predecessor, Army of Thieves is a prequel to Zack Snyder’s recent Netflix hit zombie movie, Army of the Dead. But Thieves is not an action-horror hybrid like that earlier movie, which was directed and co-written by Snyder. Instead Thieves is a heist thriller (one based on a Snyder story and written by Shay Hatten, who worked on the first film’s screenplay) and set in the early days of Dead’s zombie pandemic. Hence the new film focuses on one character we met in the previous film and what he was up to before the zombies struck: Ludwig Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer), the savant-like safecracker hired in Dead to break open a vault at the center of that film’s storyline.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO