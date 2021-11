A Dealroom and Speedinvest report found that investment into Europe’s industrial tech start-ups in the climate space has grown by 220pc in 2021. It has been a good year for European start-ups in the industrial technology space, with the value of early-stage companies growing by 120pc since 2020 to reach €73.9bn. It has been an even better year for those focused on the climate, with investment in this space increasing by 220pc in a single year.

