Back in 2018, with the arrival of the Apple Watch Series 4, the Cupertino tech giant unveiled technology that proved to be life saving—time and time again. Part of the wearable revolution is measuring aspects of normal human function. To measure calorie expenditure, motion capture is baked in. The same goes for heart rate monitoring. Apple engineers realized as they measured “normal” motion and activity, they were also gleaning an algorithmic signature. When you walk and run, it’s a consistent pattern that gets measured by the accelerometer, gyroscope, and GPS. But when you fall or get hit by a cross-town bus (let’s hope that’s never the case), that creates “noise” in the signal, breaking the smooth, cyclical pattern.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO