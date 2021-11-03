CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Reconciling Oregon’s lynching history calls for abolishing death penalty

By Guest Columnist
 8 days ago
Stewart is the founder and executive director of the Oregon Remembrance Project. He lives in Portland. It starts with remembrance, then it moves to repair. On June 19, Oregonians gathered in Coos Bay to remember Alonzo Tucker, Oregon’s only documented African American victim of lynching. A historical marker now stands outside...

My other hat is tinfoil
8d ago

How do you equate a lynching with capital punishment? Granted both are taking of a human life, one IS murder, the other is a final judgment by a jury!

republican.
7d ago

It is high time that we Conservatives make it clear that it is US who are the real group who cares about minorities and will help them succeed. Our job is to educate the next generation both at home and in school about the goodness of America, and push to get rid of Democrat policies that break up families and the structure needed to raise good kids.  Our job is to create harsh gun laws that severely punish those who ABUSE guns. We need far more police, especially in high crime areas. We need to show police are heroes, not villains. We need to get rid of judges that treat criminals like guests. We need to get insane people OFF the streets into facilities that care for them. We'll do very well to bring in more Conservatives, like Candace Owens, Herschel Walker, Tim Scott, Clarence Thomas, Condoleeza Rice, Ben Carson and many other wonderful people from minority backgrounds

