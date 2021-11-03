The Problems That Prevent The Purge From Being A Good Film

The sinister Fire Lord Ozai was the main antagonist of the animated Avatar: The Last Airbender series. The thing is, he didn’t really appear too much in it, which was kind of a letdown. Now on the very big upside, he was voiced by the legendary Mark Hamill. I must admit, however, that hearing him talk for that character just made me think about his most famous role, which is not Luke Skywalker. Okay, maybe his most famous role where we actually see his face. Of course, there’s no one on this planet who can deny how awesome his voice acting is when he’s voicing the Joker. Remember when he started in the animated Batman series and you heard him do the laugh for the first time? That is just beyond iconic and he’s only gotten better. If you don’t believe me, just replay the Batman Arkham games. Now, back to Fire Lord Ozai. He is the first adult character that has been cast in the upcoming live-action Avatar series. I was already interested in this series, despite the creators of the animated series departing from it, but now, I am excited. Why? Well, it’s because Fire Lord Ozai has found his live-action actor. If you’ve ever seen Lost or if you’ve checked out that disappointing Hellboy movie from 2019, you will know Korean actor Daniel Dae Kim. He’s more famous for his roles in television, which also includes Hawaii Five-0 and the Buffy the Vampire Slayer spinoff series, Angel. And if you’re a fan of the Saints Row video game franchise, he voices one of the main characters, Johnny Gat.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO